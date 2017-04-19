2017 NHL Awards to return to Las Vegas

By: Nikki Bowers

Posted: Apr 18, 2017 06:33 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2017 06:33 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that the 2017 NHL Awards will return to Las Vegas and include the NHL Expansion Draft, and it will all be televised in a two-hour program.

On Wednesday, June 21, the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft will celebrate the League’s top talent from the 2016-17 season and reveal the initial roster of the League’s 31st team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The show will also highlight team Chairman and CEO Bill Foley, General Manager George McPhee, Head Coach Gerard Gallant, as well as select players chosen by the Golden Knights, who begin NHL play in 2017-18.

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Connect with 8 News NOW
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Connect with 8 News NOW

  • Race for the Cure

    Race for the Cure

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Politics Now
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Politics Now

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected