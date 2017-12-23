3 people dead in home on east side of Las Vegas valley, suspect in custody

By: Patrick Walker

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 02:32 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:34 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - Two men and a woman were shot to death in at a home near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street Friday afternoon.

The shooting victims were found in a home around 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive.

Police are trying to locate two women who left the home. It's believed a fight led to the shooting.

According to Metro Police, they have responded to the home 14 times in the past year for various nuisances.

Metro's CATS team took a suspect into custody late Friday night. Police couldn't release any additional information due to the continued investigation. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected