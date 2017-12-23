LAS VEGAS - Two men and a woman were shot to death in at a home near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street Friday afternoon.

The shooting victims were found in a home around 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive.

Police are trying to locate two women who left the home. It's believed a fight led to the shooting.

According to Metro Police, they have responded to the home 14 times in the past year for various nuisances.

Metro's CATS team took a suspect into custody late Friday night. Police couldn't release any additional information due to the continued investigation.