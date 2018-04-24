News

Bail set at $750K for woman accused of causing deadly 6-car crash

By: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 08:15 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 09:40 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Prosecutors say the woman accused of causing a deadly six-vehicle crash had three prior DUI's and a significant amount of methamphetamine in her system on the day of the crash.

Sarah Lee, 38, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning on a felony DUI and hit-and-run charges. The judge set her bail at $750,000 saying she was a danger to the public and a flight risk.

Photo credit: Raymond Reyna

The crash killed 32-year-old Donneka Harris and seriously injured another person. The crash happened at Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road on April 12.

Lee admitted to police she had used heroin, according to prosecutors. 

Lee put her head down when the charges against her were read. 

Her defense said that she is no longer a California resident. She moved to Las Vegas six months ago to be a full-time caregiver for her boyfriend's parents. 

She's due back in court May 8 at 8 a.m. 

