Bail set at $750K for woman accused of causing deadly 6-car crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Prosecutors say the woman accused of causing a deadly six-vehicle crash had three prior DUI's and a significant amount of methamphetamine in her system on the day of the crash.

Sarah Lee, 38, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning on a felony DUI and hit-and-run charges. The judge set her bail at $750,000 saying she was a danger to the public and a flight risk. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo credit: Raymond Reyna

The crash killed 32-year-old Donneka Harris and seriously injured another person. The crash happened at Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road on April 12.

Lee admitted to police she had used heroin, according to prosecutors.

Lee put her head down when the charges against her were read.

Her defense said that she is no longer a California resident. She moved to Las Vegas six months ago to be a full-time caregiver for her boyfriend's parents.

She's due back in court May 8 at 8 a.m.