Blow dryer pulled from shelf after it catches fire

LAS VEGAS - Blow dryers can be a hair enthusiasts best friend. But not all hair dryers are created equally.

Some become your trusty styling companion for years, while others -- well, others can do some real damage. And not just to your hair. One woman found out just how damaging it can be when her blow dryer went up in flames!

Erika Augthun Shoolbred posted a video of her dryer catching fire on Facebook.

Shoolbred wrote, "Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning."

In the clips, you can see actual fire shooting out from the tip of the dryer. There was also enough smoke released into the air to set off the fire alarm.