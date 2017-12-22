Canceled: U.S. 95 closure due to cold weather

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - The planned closure of U.S. 95 Thursday night is being canceled due to expected cold weather, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Southbound U.S. 95 was scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Martin Luther King to Decatur for the construction of an 81-foot High Occupancy Vehicle Flyover structure as part of the Project Neon structure.

Tony Illia, with NDOT, says the ambient temperature will be too low to pour concrete and the closure will be scheduled for a later time.