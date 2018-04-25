City promotes downtown living with special event

LAS VEGAS - The city of Las Vegas is hosting a special event Wednesday night, encouraging more people to live, work, and play downtown. The second annual "Livin' in the City" downtown residential fair is free and open to the public.

City officials will highlight new projects in the downtown core and allow potential residents to mingle and talk with developers. Several new mixed use condominium projects are planned or under construction already in downtown, including Fremont9, Aspen Heights at Symphony Park Projects, and the Juhl.

The Arts District, already home to hip bars and quirky projects, is undergoing a $60-million street revitalization project, which is nearly complete.

The goal of Wednesday's event is to prove there's more to Downtown Las Vegas than casinos and flashy lights.

"Fremont Street is awesome, but there is so much more to downtown," said resident Tracy Reich. "If you haven't been to downtown lately, you really need to come down and take a look."

Downtown Las Vegas has worked for years to shake a sometimes seedy reputation.

"Back in the day people always thought it was scary to go downtown or live downtown," said Derek Stonebarger, who owns Rebar and is the Arts District Board President. "We've got such a sense of community down here. It's really an amazing part of town."

The city is trying to convince potential residents that the future of Las Vegas is downtown.

"It's a walkable community, and you have wonderful amenities that you don't have in the valley," said Reich. "You have the world-class Smith Center for the Performing Arts, you have world-class entertainment in the Fremont Street experience."