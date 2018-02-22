Clark County prepares for surplus auction

By: Nia Wong

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 01:07 PM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 01:07 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - Every year, police departments, city and state agencies end up with hundreds of items. Some of them seized. Others unclaimed. Those items can be yours at this year's government surplus auction.

For the next two days, people can head to TNT Auction and preview hundreds of vehicles, electronic systems, even items from McCarran International  airport's lost and found.

All you have to do is register online or in person ahead of Saturday's auction.

"Sometimes one of my favorite comments is I can't believe I bought that. I don't even know why I bought that but I had fun doing it so, we get that comment a lot," said Mike McKee, chief auctioneer, TNT Auction.

The money raised from these auctions goes back to local government agencies. Last year brought in more than $2 million for those in Clark County.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected