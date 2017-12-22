Coroner: #1October victims all died from gunshot wounds
LAS VEGAS - The Clark County Coroner has determined that the 58 victims who died during or following the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival died as a result of a gunshot wound or wounds.
Coroner John Fudenberg has ruled their deaths as homicides.
Shooting suspect Stephen Paddock's manner of death was suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
