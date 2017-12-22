Coroner: #1October victims all died from gunshot wounds

David Becker/Getty Images via CNN October 1– Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities said he killed himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

LAS VEGAS - The Clark County Coroner has determined that the 58 victims who died during or following the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival died as a result of a gunshot wound or wounds.

Coroner John Fudenberg has ruled their deaths as homicides.

Shooting suspect Stephen Paddock's manner of death was suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.