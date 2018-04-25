DA: Suspected DUI driver had prior DUIs - 'It's terrible'

LAS VEGAS - The Clark County District Attorney's Office is reviewing Sarah Lee's DUI history which could result in additional charges. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lee is accused of causing the six-vehicle crash that left a Las Vegas valley mother of two dead.

Regardless of Lee's drunk driving history, the Clark County District Attorney says this crash should have never happened. But unfortunately, Steve Wolfson says, they happen too often and the consequences are destroying families. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Last February, Shunda Wiggins (left) married her best friend, Dannika Harris (right), capturing the happiest moment of her life in a picture. Now, it's this very memory of their wedding day that is now getting her through her grief. Dannika Harris died in a suspected DUI crash April 12.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office is now in charge of getting justice for her and her loved ones.

"We've got a lady that has prior DUI convictions out of California who's driving while impaired and takes somebody's life," Wolfson said. "It's terrible. It's unnecessary. It's sad."

Wolfson, says prosecutors are closely looking at Sarah Lee's prior DUI convictions in 2000, 2006, and 2014.

"If you have two prior DUI convictions within seven years and you get caught driving a third time, regardless of whether you get into an accident, that's a non-probational felony," Wolfson said.

The suspected drunk driver is already facing five felony charges including: DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and leaving the scene of a crash.

"She's already looking at mandatory prison time," Wolfson said.

He says prosecutors often see DUI cases where defendants have prior convictions for driving under the influence.

This was the case in 2017 when a Shadow Ridge High School student was killed by a drunk driver who had five prior DUI's. And in 2015, two best friends died in another crash. That driver had a pending DUI case.

"It isn't worth it. Don't drive while impaired," Wolfson said.

If convicted on the five felony counts, Lee could face a minimum of 10 years in prison.