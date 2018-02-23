Dodgeball for After-School All-Stars

By: Sherry Swensk

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 09:30 AM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 09:30 AM PST

Las Vegas - It's the 4th year to face off in the fun and fierce Dodgeball tournament, raising money for After-School All-Stars. The adult teams will throw down this weekend and you can get in on the fun and also help donate to this organization that keeps kids involved and busy after school.

