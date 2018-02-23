Dodgeball for After-School All-Stars
Las Vegas - It's the 4th year to face off in the fun and fierce Dodgeball tournament, raising money for After-School All-Stars. The adult teams will throw down this weekend and you can get in on the fun and also help donate to this organization that keeps kids involved and busy after school.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
