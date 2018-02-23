Engelland lends helping hand to families of hospitalized children

LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights are the sports story of the year, igniting history, inspiring hope, high praise, and so is the players platform.

In the middle of the NHL's February grinding gauntlet of a schedule where his team plays 14 games in the month, Deryk Engelland spent his off days raising money for charity. He is acting on his own as a “Golden Knight” for good helping families of hospitalized children.

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.