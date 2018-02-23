Engelland lends helping hand to families of hospitalized children

By: Jon Tritsch

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 11:38 PM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 11:38 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights are the sports story of the year, igniting history, inspiring hope, high praise, and so is the players platform.

In the middle of the NHL's February grinding gauntlet of a schedule where his team plays 14 games in the month, Deryk Engelland spent his off days raising money for charity. He is acting on his own as a “Golden Knight” for good helping families of hospitalized children.

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected