F-16 jet crashes near Lake Havasu, Arizona
LAS VEGAS - An F-16 jet crashed near Lake Havasu, Arizona Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m.
According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, the pilot was able to eject safely from the jet but was taken to the hospital for observation.
The crash occurred during a landing.
The jet was from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
More Stories
-
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - A gunman in Maine killed a sheriff's…
-
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was…
-
LONDON (AP) - The mother of a terminally ill British toddler whose…