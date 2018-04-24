News

F-16 jet crashes near Lake Havasu, Arizona

By: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 02:18 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - An F-16 jet crashed near Lake Havasu, Arizona Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m.

According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, the pilot was able to eject safely from the jet but was taken to the hospital for observation.

The crash occurred during a landing.

The jet was from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

 

