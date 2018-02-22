Father speaks out after turning daughter in for suspected South Point Casino robbery

By: Brittany Edney

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 11:22 PM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 10:34 AM PST

LAS VEGAS - A couple are in jail for robbing a casino of nearly $10,000, but it's how police found the suspects that was the key.

A woman's family saw photos of the crime and turned her in.

Eddie Lopez saw pictures on the news that resembled his 36-year-old daughter Tina Lopez.

"I said, boy that looks like my daughter,” Lopez said. “Then when they showed my caddy, I said, 'oh my god.'

Moments later, then came the breath-taking moment that this father discovered his daughter was suspected of robbing a casino.

"I feel bad, I feel really bad,” Lopez said. "I’m just sad, I’m just hurt, my heart is broken.”

Lopez says he knew he had no other choice as a parent, but to make the heart wrenching call to police and turn his child in.

Metro Police say Tina Lopez went up the South Point Hotel and Casino cashier with a large semi-automatic handgun and demanded money leaving with nearly $10,000.

Investigators observed surveillance video showing Lopez getting into a Cadillac driven by her fiancé, 36-year-old Jason Lockwood.

"He lived here for like three months and I finally got tired of it. I said, you need to get a job or do something,” Lopez said.

Lopez says, he kicked Lockwood out of his home upsetting Tina, who left with him. He adds Lockwood was a bad influence on his daughter and while he knows he did the right thing by turning Tina in, he still feels helpless as a parent.

"I'm just worrying about her all the time,” Lopez added. 

