Feisty "Frosty" fights back against valley vandal

By: John Langeler

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:22 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:22 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - A real-life Grinch has struck one valley neighborhood days before Christmas.

It’s never more irritating to homeowners when holiday ornaments are stolen. A Las Vegas man had one of his Christmas snowmen stolen from his front yard. The snowman fought back and it was caught on video.

8 News NOW Reporter John Langeler has the story. 

