Firm foundation in place, Golden Knights aim for sustained success
LAS VEGAS - The Golden Knights are busy practicing and waiting to find out the exact day and time of their opening round game with the San Jose Sharks.
The Pacific Division Champions are waiting anxiously for the Sharks to swim into Las Vegas and can't come soon enough. It won't be long before this historic season wraps up with fans, players and management wondering if they'll ever see anything like it again from a memorable inaugural season.
8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday…
-
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - About 130 Central Americans, mostly women and…
-
DALLAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of two police officers and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.