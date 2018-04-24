News

Firm foundation in place, Golden Knights aim for sustained success

By: Jonathan Cisowski

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 07:55 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 07:55 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - The Golden Knights are busy practicing and waiting to find out the exact day and time of their opening round game with the San Jose Sharks.

The Pacific Division Champions are waiting anxiously for the Sharks to swim into Las Vegas and can't come soon enough. It won't be long before this historic season wraps up with fans, players and management wondering if they'll ever see anything like it again from a memorable inaugural season.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story. 

