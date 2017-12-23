Girl, 11, cashes in bitcoin to buy presents for other children

LAS VEGAS - An 11-year-old Las Vegas girl has found a unique way to give back to the community this holiday season.

For the past six years, Ashlee Meza has gathered up donations for her own toy drive.

Holiday cheer on her own dime or rather, bitcoin. That's right, Ashlee is using the $1,000 she made from the worldwide payment system to buy presents for children in need.

The 6th grader and three of her best friends are surprising a group of children waiting patiently for Christmas to arrive early.

"We wanted to give you guys toys for Christmas so we're going to hand them out right now," she tells a group of children who weren't expecting gifts this year.

Money was tight.

The mother of twin girls, Alma Chavez, says she would have only had the means to get her children something small.

Chavez is grateful for the generosity of Ashley and her buddies.

"It makes me feel really good. It really touches my heart and I love seeing other people smile a lot and it just even if I didn't get anything, if they smile, it's a huge gift," Ashlee said.

At 5-years-old, Ashlee was inspired by Santa Claus wanting to hand out presents just like the old bearded-man.

since then, every Christmas she went on a mission, asking companies and professional athletes to donate toys.

This year, she did it with the help of her three favorite elves.

"I love to give back and you know, always try to help others and be kind," she said.

The young entrepreneur is using her business venture with bitcoin to help those in need but she still finds time to be a kid.

Ashlee's charitable work goes beyond the holidays. The young girl and her three best friends formed the "Unique Squad" a group that is working to raise teen suicide awareness.