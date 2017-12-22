Golden Knights adjusting to new holiday lifestyles in the desert

By: Jonathan Cisowski

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 07:58 PM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 09:09 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - The holiday season hits right in the middle of the hot start for the Golden Knights.

It's an easy connection to make with the holiday season and ice skating, so that's a natural. But for many of the Golden Knights players, being in the desert at Christmas is a new experience and a welcomed adjustment for many making names for themselves in southern Nevada.

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the latest story on the latest edition of “Ice Breaker.”

