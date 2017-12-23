Golden Knight's Schmidt still fan favorite with Washington fans

By: Jonathan Cisowski

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 05:38 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 05:38 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - One of the big stories in the National Hockey League this year is how opposing teams like to travel to Las Vegas.

It’s not a real shock, but Washington Capitals fans showed up with a special surprise at Friday’s practice. The Golden Knights play the Caps Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena and look to stay hot on their home ice. Current Knights player Nate Schmidt was with Washington last season. He's a fan favorite in D.C. and his supporters put a big smile on his face.

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.

