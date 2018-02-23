Golden Knights share favorite hockey films

By: Jonathan Cisowski

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 07:07 PM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 07:14 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - Hundreds of National Hockey League players have their favorite hockey movies. 

In the latest edition of “Icebreaker,” 8 News NOW checked in with some of the Vegas Golden Knights players on their favorite hockey movies over the years. There is a long list of some pretty good ones out there with the Golden Knights having a lot of differing opinions. 

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected