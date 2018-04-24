Goose attacks high school golfer during tournament

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Blissfield Athletics Twitter

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (KETK) - Take a "gander" at this!

A high school golfer in Michigan got more than he bargained for while on the course during a tournament.

The Blissfield High School golfer was caught on camera trying to get away from a goose, but, needless to say, the goose won.

The student was without a cart and was carrying his own bag, which made his chances of escape even slimmer.

Geese are territorial and are known to chase and attack humans they think are disturbing their "territory."

So, if you happen to see a goose, just steer clear.

