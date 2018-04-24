Goose attacks high school golfer during tournament
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (KETK) - Take a "gander" at this!
A high school golfer in Michigan got more than he bargained for while on the course during a tournament.
The Blissfield High School golfer was caught on camera trying to get away from a goose, but, needless to say, the goose won.
The student was without a cart and was carrying his own bag, which made his chances of escape even slimmer.
Geese are territorial and are known to chase and attack humans they think are disturbing their "territory."
So, if you happen to see a goose, just steer clear.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Alexa's new missions: encourage kids to ask questions…
-
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was…
-
LONDON (AP) - The mother of a terminally ill British toddler whose…