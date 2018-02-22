Governor, sheriff welcome Trump words on gun devices

LAS VEGAS - Nevada's governor and some of the state's federal lawmakers are welcoming President Donald Trump's call for a ban on devices that authorities say helped a gunman kill 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The local sheriff, Joe Lombardo, said Wednesday he supports any solution to prevent anything like the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

But Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus noted that bills to ban or regulate rapid-fire devices, called bump stocks, have not passed in Congress.

She says Trump's call on Tuesday was "more about shaping a narrative than saving lives."

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval applauded Trump for directing the Justice Department to propose a rule banning devices that he says could convert legal weapons into machine guns.

Sandoval calls federal action the most direct path for quick and uniform action.

