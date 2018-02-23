Groundbreaking takes place for Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS - It's official, the Las Vegas Ballpark is now under construction at Downtown Summerlin. The future home for the 51's has broken ground.

The $150 million venue will have enough seats for some 10,000 fans.

Some long time fans, season holders, received an invitation to the groundbreaking event Friday morning.

With an aggressive completion date by spring of 2019, they need to move quickly.

Close to 600 fans received an invitation so they could get a closer look at the future site of the Las Vegas 51's.

The Howard Hughes Corporation unveiled new renderings, concepts of a pool, as well as inside and outside grounds.

Fans couldn't hold back their excitement.

"With everything happening here in Las Vegas these days. Between the T-Mobile arena, between the Raiders coming, and now the 51's have their own brand new facility, it doesn't get better than this, brotha," said Bill Caserta, fan.

The property in Summerlin spans more than eight acres. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is going up just south of the City National Arena, which as you know is the practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights.

So, hockey and baseball, will be side by side.

The move means the whole team will have to leave Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.