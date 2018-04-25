Henderson Police release video of robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS - Henderson Police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred in a parking garage.
The incident happened on Sunday, April 22 around 8:40 p.m.
Police say, the suspects followed a victim as he left a business and was walking to his car. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money. The victim screamed and ran back into the business.
The suspects jumped into a waiting vehicle where a third suspect was driving. The car is described as a newer model Dodge Challenger with a red strip down the middle.
The suspect holding the gun is described as a light-skinned black man around 18 to 20 years old, standing 5-foot-8-inches tall to 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing around 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, light colored shorts, black socks and white shoes.
The other suspect was described as a unknown race man approximately 18 to 20 years old, standing 5-foot-9-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing around 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt with light colored pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
More Stories
-
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - A gunman in Maine killed a sheriff's…
-
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was…
-
LONDON (AP) - The mother of a terminally ill British toddler whose…