HIDDEN HISTORY: Woman bridging gap between cancer patients and quality services

By: Sally Jaramillo

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 09:43 PM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 09:43 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas may be known around the world for its gambling, night life, and entertainment, but ask a local what the best part of Vegas is, and they'll likely say it's the people who live here.

Las Vegans are some of the most generous people in the world. 8 News NOW has witnessed this firsthand work in communities and advocates. In the last Hidden History edition, a local woman embodies selflessness and generosity.

8 News NOW reporter Sally Jaramillo has the story on Barbara Hammett, who's helping to bridge the gap between cancer patients and quality services.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected