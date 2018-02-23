HIDDEN HISTORY: Woman bridging gap between cancer patients and quality services

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas may be known around the world for its gambling, night life, and entertainment, but ask a local what the best part of Vegas is, and they'll likely say it's the people who live here.

Las Vegans are some of the most generous people in the world. 8 News NOW has witnessed this firsthand work in communities and advocates. In the last Hidden History edition, a local woman embodies selflessness and generosity.

8 News NOW reporter Sally Jaramillo has the story on Barbara Hammett, who's helping to bridge the gap between cancer patients and quality services.