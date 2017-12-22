I-Team: Jurors speak out following Bundy mistrial

LAS VEGAS - Most jurors from the Bundy trial are back to work after the judge declared a mistrial. The high-profile case was expected to last four months but ended Wednesday. Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two of the jurors spoke with the I-Team and has one of them indicated, it may be an uphill battle for the government if there is another trial.

I-Team Reporter Vanessa Murphy: "Do you think the government had a strong case?"

"I would rather not comment on that, but quite honestly I think Ryan Bundy who is representing himself, it's not something I would do not knowing the law or anything, but I think he did an awesome job for ... the little bit of the trial, that you know, that I saw," Sean said.

Juror Sean, who did not want to provide his last name, applauds Ryan Bundy so much that he posed for a photo with him moments after a mistrial was declared.

Bundy is one of four defendants who was on trial for conspiracy, threatening a federal law enforcement officer and more.

"We knew the truth," said defendant Ryan Bundy. "I've always said I am not afraid of the truth. The truth will set me free."

A federal judge said prosecutors willfully withheld evidence which could have been helpful to the defense.

the trial goes back to 2014 when the Bureau of Land Management seized rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle which were illegally grazing on public land.

Supporters showed up, some of them armed, and the BLM backed down.

The trial was expected to last up to four months. Instead, the trial was cut short just six weeks later after the jury heard from only four witnesses.

"The last witness we had was a BLM ranger and quite honestly, I didn't think her answers were quite truthful when Ryan Bundy was questioning her and I don't think her answers were very truthful at all," Sean said.

He expressed disappointment about the mistrial.

So did juror Brian Wallace who says it was just too early to tell whether the defendants were breaking the law.

"It's like going to a movie and seeing the cartoon before the movie, but you don't get to see the movie," he said.

A retrial is rescheduled for February, but the judge could decide next month to not allow the government to try this case again.

Three of the defendants are no longer in custody and on release with conditions. Cliven Bundy remains behind bars, his family says, out of principle.

This trial wasn't just about land or cattle, supporters of the Bundy's say it's a fight against government overreach.



