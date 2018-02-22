Laimbeer, WNBA Aces setting foundation for Las Vegas debut

By: Jonathan Cisowski

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 07:11 PM PST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 07:11 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - A former “NBA bad boy” is looking to make a splash in Las Vegas with a new WNBA team in town.

Las Vegas Aces Head Coach and General Manager Bill Laimbeer is looking to make professional women’s basketball a staple in southern Nevada. The former Detroit Pistons great is setting the foundation for the team’s debut on May 27 and introduces a couple of special people.

8 News NOW Sports Director has the story. 

