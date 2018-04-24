Life is Beautiful announces its lineup

LAS VEGAS - The lineup for the 2018 Life is Beautiful Downtown Las Vegas concert has been released.

Among the performers are The Weeknd, Bastille, Arcade Fire, Florence + the Machine, Foster the People, Miguel and Travis Scott. For more information, click here.

The concert will be held Sept. 21 - 23, 2018. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 26 at 10 a.m.