Life is Beautiful announces its lineup
LAS VEGAS - The lineup for the 2018 Life is Beautiful Downtown Las Vegas concert has been released.
Among the performers are The Weeknd, Bastille, Arcade Fire, Florence + the Machine, Foster the People, Miguel and Travis Scott. For more information, click here.
The concert will be held Sept. 21 - 23, 2018. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 26 at 10 a.m.
More Stories
-
A DNA match in the past six days tied a former police officer…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - A first-of-its-kind intensive count of western…
-
TENAFLY, N.J. (AP) - A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.