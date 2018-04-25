LAS VEGAS - A judge in Las Vegas rejected a request by David Copperfield's attorney to declare a mistrial based on the amount of media coverage that a civil negligence lawsuit involving the magician is getting.

Attorney Elaine Fresch complained Tuesday about interviews involving plaintiff Gavin Cox's attorney, Benedict Morelli.

Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield was back on the stand Tuesday. He is being sued by British tourist, Gavin Cox, who claims he was seriously injured while participating in one of Copperfield's famous magic tricks in 2013.

The trick is called "Lucky 13" and video was shown to help understand how the trick is done.

Cox, who was randomly picked with a dozen other audience members at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, says he was rushed through that dark escape route when he fell and suffered a dislocated shoulder and traumatic brain injury.

Copperfield faces a battery of questions from attorney Benedict Morelli about how involved he is with making decisions regarding the show -- including safety.

Copperfield did not answer questions related to if he was responsible for making the final decision regarding whether or not participants were physically able to participate in the "Lucky 13" illusion. He also distanced himself from knowing about the legal inner-workings of his show and his company.

Cox's civil lawsuit is putting the blame on Copperfield, the MGM and construction crews. The MGM attorneys argue that Cox fell because he missed a step, not because of negligence on their part.