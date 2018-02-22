Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The largest Nevada public works project is coming to an end.

Thursday, new details about Project Neon's third and final phase were released.

So far, drivers have survived Car-Nado and the Big Squeeze, but there's more coming.

Starting March 5, the last portion of Project Neon which NDOT calls "The Main Event" begins.

This is what will occur over a 10-month period:

I-15 (Sahara to Washington Ave.) reduced to one lane in each direction

6 marathon weekends of US95 closures at the Spaghetti Bowl

Spaghetti Bowl ramp (US95 to I-15 sb) reduced to one lane with detours

Long term ramp impacts at Charleston, MLK and D Street

14 new bridges

NDOT says this final phase will be the most impactful

"Once it's done, we anticipate Project Neon will reduce commute times through the corridor by 30 percent. From roughly $110 million in annual savings through increased productivity," said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

NDOT says Project Neon is more than half finished. Everything is on time and on budget with the project expected to be complete by summer of 2019.

