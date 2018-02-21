Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - President Trump will hold listening session with high school students, teachers and parents at 1:15 p.m.

The listening session is in response to a call to action from students for better gun laws.

Since the deadly mass school shooting on Feb. 14, students around the country have been staging protests, walk outs and sit ins in an effort to convince the president and law makers to make changes to the law.

8 News NOW has learned one of the pastors attending the event, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, is from Las Vegas.