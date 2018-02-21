President Trump holds listening session with students and teachers about safety, gun laws

By: Nikki Bowers

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 01:17 PM PST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 02:40 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - President Trump will hold listening session with high school students, teachers and parents at 1:15 p.m.

The listening session is in response to a call to action from students for better gun laws.

Since the deadly mass school shooting on Feb. 14, students around the country have been staging protests, walk outs and sit ins in an effort to convince the president and law makers to make changes to the law.

8 News NOW has learned one of the pastors attending the event, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, is from Las Vegas.

 

