Local woman reunites with family thanks to DNA website

LAS VEGAS - It's going to be a Christmas to remember for a Las Vegas family thanks to "My Heritage".

It's been a long road for Margie Lee. Lee says, "I've been waiting for this day for 42 years."

Margie's adoptive mother pushed her to find her biological family. Lee says, "when I was little, I used to walk around saying, I don't look like you guys, I don't look the same."

Through "My Heritage", a DNA and family history website, Margie found out that she has two aunts and three half-siblings in Las Vegas. Jennifer Buchanan is Margie's sister and says, "what are you gonna do when you see her, probably run up to her and hug her."

Margie says, "I see them and we all look so similar for even being half siblings we all look so similar. It makes it the best Christmas present ever."

