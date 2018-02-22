BOSTON - Massachusetts gaming regulators will update their investigation into Steve Wynn's sexual misconduct allegations at a meeting Thursday morning.

Wynn Resorts is on track to open a $2.4-billion casino on the Mystic River, just outside Boston in June of 2019. The Massachusets Gaming Commission does not conduct criminal inquiries, but could delay or revoke permits or even levy fines against the company.

Members of the commission claim the casino mogul's $7.5-million settlement with a former employee was intentionally kept from them. Under Massachusetts law, character, reputation, and integrity are all weighed when considering who may hold a casino license.

News of the allegations first surfaced in a Wall Street Journal report last month. Wynn denies the allegations, but has stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts.