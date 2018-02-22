Massachusetts officials weigh Wynn investigation

By: Justin Hopkins

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 04:14 AM PST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 04:15 AM PST

BOSTON - Massachusetts gaming regulators will update their investigation into Steve Wynn's sexual misconduct allegations at a meeting Thursday morning.

Wynn Resorts is on track to open a $2.4-billion casino on the Mystic River, just outside Boston in June of 2019.  The Massachusets Gaming Commission does not conduct criminal inquiries, but could delay or revoke permits or even levy fines against the company.

Members of the commission claim the casino mogul's $7.5-million settlement with a former employee was intentionally kept from them. Under Massachusetts law, character, reputation, and integrity are all weighed when considering who may hold a casino license.

News of the allegations first surfaced in a Wall Street Journal report last month.  Wynn denies the allegations, but has stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected