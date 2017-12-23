Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in east Las Vegas Friday.

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a home on the 4000 block of Vader Avenue near Cadman Street which is near Russell Road and Lamb Boulevard.

"It got reported to us as a possible murder-suicide, like somebody who is elderly and sick, but then we're backing off that a little bit, at this point because we're not really sure that has occurred. So, we have to treat it as if it's a crime at this point until we find out different, so the evidence right now is not clear that it's a murder-suicide, that's why we're slowing everything down," said Lt. Dan McGrath, Metro Homicide Division.

McGrath said the couple who live in the home scheduled a home health care appointment and when the worker arrived Friday and couldn't get into the home, that person called the fire department to check on the couple.

According to McGrath, the couple is in their late 50s and is known to have health issues. He did say, the man appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but the woman's cause of death is uncertain.