Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - After a lengthy search Thursday afternoon, Metro has found a missing police captain.

Metro Police announced on the departments Twitter feed that James LaRochelle was safely located, but wouldn't provide any other details.

LaRochelle was last seen early Thursday morning near Desert Foothills Drive and Charleston Boulevard. He was last seen driving a tan 1998 Land Rover with NV license 592JBV around 2 a.m.

8 News NOW will have updates on this developing story.