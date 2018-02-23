Nevada congresswomen join call to ban semi-automatic, military-style rifles

LAS VEGAS - In the wake of the parkland shootings, some people are calling for outright bans of semi-automatic, military-style rifles. The accused shooter in Florida used an AR-15 rifle to carry out the murders of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In Nevada, Congresswomen Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen have joined those calls, but passing such legislation faces not only political hurdles but legal barriers as well.

A complete ban on semi-automatic assault rifles seems like it would be controversial. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, for example, said Thursday that it was well outside the mainstream when it comes to gun control.

But that's not necessarily true. According to a morning consult/New York Times poll in July 2016, 63 percent supported such a ban. And a poll released this week by Quinnipiac University found support at 67 percent.

Public support was even higher: 77 percent in one poll back in 1994, when the country actually did enact a ban on manufacturing new assault weapons. However, the ban expired in 2004.

But that was then, and this is now. The U.S. supreme court ruled squarely in 2008 that the second amendment embraces an individuals' right to own firearms, even if that individual isn't serving in a militia. According to the court, that right existed even before it was written into the second amendment.

In 2010, the court ruled in another case that the second amendment prevents state governments from passing restrictive gun laws, too. Taken together, those two rulings would make passing a modern assault weapons ban much harder than it was in 1994. Then again, that ban had its problems, as well. It banned weapons based on sometimes cosmetic features that gun makers easily changed to dodge the ban.

It only banned making new weapons; the millions that were already in circulation were grandfathered in. While critics said assault weapons were used in just a small percentage of crimes, one of those was the infamous 1989 Stockton school shooting, in which a gunman used an AK-47 to kill five children and wound 30 other people.

The court did say, however, that the second amendment isn't unlimited, upholding restrictions on carrying concealed weapons, bringing guns into schools and government buildings and bans on guns for felons and people who have been adjudicated mentally ill.

Politically, an assault weapons ban seems highly unlikely, even in the face of students calling for reforms in the wake of the Florida killings. Politics NOW asked other members of Nevada's delegation about their thoughts, but they either didn't respond to emails or didn't answer the question directly.