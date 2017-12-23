Nevada health insurance exchange sign-ups break record

iStock 2. My info's not right

LAS VEGAS - A record number of Nevada residents signed up for government-subsidized private health insurance this year.

Figures released Thursday show nearly 91,000 people in Nevada picked a plan for 2018 during the open enrollment season using the federal HealthCare.gov website. That's about 1,900 more compared to the previous season.

The increase in enrollees came despite a shorter enrollment period.

Heather Korbulic is the executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that helps people obtain coverage. She says the exchange saw how much "citizens want and need health coverage."

In a remarkably strong show of consumer demand, nearly 9 million people nationwide signed up for "Obamacare," proving predictions of its collapse wrong yet again.

Of Nevada's enrollees, over 27,900 are new and about 63,000 are returning customers.