New design proposed for Venetian "Sphere"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Developers are moving forward with a planned 18,000-seat concert venue behind The Venetian, but may alter the design to allay concerns from the FAA.

Wednesday the Clark County Commission unanimously approved waivers of development standards, including a reduction in the number of required parking spaces. A venue that size would need nearly 14,000 spots for vehicles, but Las Vegas Sands representatives asked that the existing 12,000 spaces at The Venetian and Palazzo count in that total.

Plans also call for a new Las Vegas Monorail stop near the performance venue and a pedestrian bridge linking "The Sphere" to The Venetian and the Palazzo.

Developers with Madison Square Garden, which is partnering with Las Vegas Sands, stressed they are still want to build a 360' sphere structure, which would look like a globe. However, they said those designs require approval from the FAA, which could take four or five months. In the meantime, developers hope to break ground soon, with the new design as a working concept.

The interior of the venue promises to be unlike anything else in the world. It will include a four-acre, high-resolution screen to provide an immersive experience. Each seat will include technology, which can utilize virtual reality and high-definition sound.

"There is no exaggeration here," said MSG attorney Chris Kaempfer, "This music and entertainment venue is unlike anything else in the world."

The project is planned for a 63-acre lot east of the Sands Expo Center. That lot is currently used for equipment storage. Construction is expected to begin this year, with the opening targeted for 2020.