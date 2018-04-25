New Project Neon construction closure near US 95, I-15
Another big road closure is planned overnight as part of Project Neon.
The latest traffic headache: the ramp from the US 95 North to the I-15 North will shut down overnight. The stretch of roadway won’t reopen until about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but some say it's the price of progress and it won't be paid in full until next year.
8 News NOW reporter Darlene Melendez has the story.
