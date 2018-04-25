NIAA Awards honors southern Nevada's top student athletes
LAS VEGAS - Each year it's an honor for 8 News NOW to host the annual Nevada Interscholastic Activities Assn. top-ten awards banquet.
These are the local kids that truly are "student athletes” in southern Nevada excelling on the field and in the classroom.
8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Alexa's new missions: encourage kids to ask questions…
-
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was…
-
LONDON (AP) - The mother of a terminally ill British toddler whose…