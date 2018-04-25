NLVPD to host National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day collection

NORTH LAS VEGAS - The North Las Vegas Police Department will host a prescription drug collection day on April 28, which is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

David Marlon has treated thousands of addicts at Solution Recovery.

"Drug abuse in general is the number one health problem in our community," said Marlon. "More than half of the people who call us here in Las Vegas call due to prescription drug addiction."

Marlon works with several different agencies to get drugs off the streets.

"We are seeing an increase of drug abuse when it comes to prescription pills," says Aaron Patty, a spokesman for North Las Vegas police. "It's two-fold. It's educational and it's an opportunity for us to take these pills back and destroy them in a safe way."

Residents will be able to drop off unused and expired medicine anonymously at the police station for the one-day event.

"One thing we discourage is flushing these pills down the toilet because it can be bad for the environment," Patty said.

Marlon explained how easy it can be to get hooked on painkillers.

"If you're taking an opiate, in 3 to14 days, you start to developing some symptoms of dependence," Marlon said. "We're getting them off the streets. We're getting them out of medicine cabinets and making Nevada a safer place."'

The Northwest Area command and Enterprise Area command will hold its Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. You can click here for other sites.