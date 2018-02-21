Photos released of man, woman arrested in South Point robbery

By: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 11:17 AM PST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 12:25 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - A man and woman are both facing charges after being arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at the South Point casino cage on Monday night.

Tina Lopez, 36,  and Jason Lockwood, 36, were taken into custody Tuesday.

Lopez is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary with possession of a deadly weapon.

Lockwood is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

