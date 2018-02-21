Photos released of man, woman arrested in South Point robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A man and woman are both facing charges after being arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at the South Point casino cage on Monday night.

Tina Lopez, 36, and Jason Lockwood, 36, were taken into custody Tuesday.

Lopez is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary with possession of a deadly weapon.

Lockwood is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.