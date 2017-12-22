Police arrest suspect in double shooting
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a double shooting that happened on Tuesday night.
Alex Yanko, 48, was arrested late Wednesday night in the 5200 block of S. Fort Apache Road. He is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
The double shooting happened in the 3600 block of Starbright Lane. One man died and the other remains in critical condition.
According to Metro Police, the shooting may have been caused by an argument over money or property.
More Stories
-
The Vatican says Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former…
-
-
#TeddSaid: Expect a warming trend as we head into Christmas weekend.…