News

Police release mug shot of man arrested for killing roommate

By: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 11:28 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 03:26 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police have released the mug shot of a man who they say is responsible for shooting and killing his roommate during an argument Monday.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home in the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court near Fort Apache and Hacienda Avenue around 10:38 a.m.

Police arrested 49-year-old Tuan Ngo at the home. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing one count murder with a deadly weapon.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

 

