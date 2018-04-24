Police release mug shot of man arrested for killing roommate
LAS VEGAS - Metro Police have released the mug shot of a man who they say is responsible for shooting and killing his roommate during an argument Monday.
The shooting happened in the backyard of a home in the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court near Fort Apache and Hacienda Avenue around 10:38 a.m.
Police arrested 49-year-old Tuan Ngo at the home. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing one count murder with a deadly weapon.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
