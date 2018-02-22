Police release sketch of man who tried to lure child into car
LAS VEGAS - Police have released a sketch of a suspect who tried to lure a child into his car, according to investigators.
The incident happened on February 12 at around 8:48 a.m. in the area of Mustang Street and Horse Drive in northwest Las Vegas.
BACKGROUND: Man tries to lure student from Anthony Saville Middle School
A man drove up to the child riding his bike to Saville Middle School and attempted to get him in his car, according to a report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The suspect is described as a white man who is about 60 years old with a thin build and grey hair. He's believed to be driving a newer model red or burgundy four-door sedan.
Anyone with any information about this incident, or the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, is urged to call the Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at
www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.
