Police release video of deadly shooting in apartment parking lot

By: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 10:52 AM PST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 12:24 PM PST

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Metro Police have released surveillance video that shows the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. but the victim was not discovered until Monday morning. He was found dead in his vehicle in the 4600 block of East Vegas Valley Drive near Mountain Vista Street.

The video shows a suspect described as a tall, thin black man wearing a light colored jacket and dark pants approach the passenger's side of the vehicle and fire multiple rounds from a handgun. The suspect left on foot.

The victim had only been parked at the complex for about 10 minutes before the shooting.

Police believe the motive for the shooting was drug related.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected