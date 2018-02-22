Police release video of suspect in woman's beating death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Metro Police have released surveillance video in hopes that someone can identify the man shown in the video.

Police say he is a suspect in a case involving a woman who died one month after she was severely beaten.

The woman suffered head trauma on Jan. 13 around 10:13 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Twain Avenue between Paradise Road and Swenson Street. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital. She died on Feb. 15 as a result of her injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set African-American man in his 30's with a beard. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored beanie, black sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro's Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.