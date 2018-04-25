Police searching for armed suspect who robbed store employee

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Police are looking for a man they say used a weapon to rob a store employee on Tuesday, April 24.

The incident happened at a store near Buffalo Drive and Desert Inn Road. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40's to 50's between 5'5'' and 5'9'' and weighing 150 to 160 lbs, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

No one was injured in the incident.