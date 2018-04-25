LAS VEGAS - The infighting between two of Nevada's teachers unions has begun to flow into the Democratic primary race for governor.

The Nevada State Education Association has endorsed former teacher Chris Giunchigliani for governor, while the Clark County Education Association has thrown its support behind Steve Sisolak.

As a former member and even president of the Clark County Education Association, you'd think the local union would have endorsed Giunchigliani.

But a bitter rift between the two groups has left them on opposite sides of the governor's race. Continuing battles that began during the 2017 Nevada Legislature. And that sparked a digital ad from the state union attacking Sisolak.

In the wake of the October 1 shooting, Sisolak has taken a hard stance for gun control, including a ban on assault weapons. And he objected to using sales tax funds raised only in Clark County to build schools statewide, a plan that was later scrapped.

For its part, the CCEA condemned the attack ad and criticized Giunchigliani for, among other things, voting to increase her own pay while serving in the state legislature. The group said on its website that i backed Sisolak because he has the best chance to win the race, and that he's willing to build a consensus and get results.

But the attack ad, and a similar one paid for by a PAC affiliated with the NSEA is aimed as much at the Clark County union as it is at Sisolak.

The unions were on opposite sides of the Eduation Savings Accounts issue at the 2017 legislature, with the state union in strong opposition, and the local union willing to talk about a compromise. They also broke over whether to use student test scores as part of a teacher's evaluation: The state was against, the local in support.

That rift only deepened after the session ended. The CCEA executive board passed a vote of no confidence in the NSEA, accusing the state union of ineffectiveness and spreading misinformation during the session.

Then last year, the unions sued each other, with the state accusing the local group of withholding dues money, and the local replying that the state had failed to supply them with requested information. There was even talk of the local union leaving the NSEA, a move that could devastate the state union.

Finally, the NSEA proposed a change in bylaws that would allow it to take over the CCEA in the event of financial malpractice or corruption. The CCEA accused the state union of being a dictatorship as a result.

Ironically enough, both unions want more funding for teacher salaries and benefits. And even more ironic? Both democratic candidates want the same thing.

The bad blood between the unions seems to mirror the bad blood we've seen in this democratic primary.