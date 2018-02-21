Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - An arrest report released Wednesday states that the family of the woman accused of robbing a local casino were an essential part in arresting her for the crime.

Metro Police say Tina Lopez, 36, was the person who robbed the South Point Casino on Monday.

According to the arrest report, Lopez approached the teller window with a large semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Police say the teller gave Lopez $9,242 before she fled the area.

When Lopez left the casino, surveillance video showed her getting into a 1984 Cadillac Eldorado. The report says the vehicle was driven by Lopez’s fiancé Jason Lockwood, 36.

The day after the robbery, Metro Police received numerous calls from members of Lopez’s family stating that they thought she was the alleged robber pictured on the news. One of the calls was even from her own father.

The report said, he told officers that he had seen his car on the news and that he had learned that his daughter committed the robbery. Lopez’s sister also called the police. She told them she recognized her sister and believed that she had used a BB gun to commit the crime.

Police obtained a search warrant and checked Lopez's apartment, and that’s when officers located the jacket worn by Lopez in the robbery, along with some of the money.

She and her fiancé were arrested. Lopez is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary with possession of a deadly weapon.

Lockwood is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.