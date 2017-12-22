Residents raise concerns about drivers on east valley road

LAS VEGAS - Residents in an east valley neighborhood are raising concerns over reckless drivers. At issue, is the area of Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive.

It's already proven to be deadly after a hit-and-run driver killed three teenagers in late September.

Desert Inn, east of Cabana is the only road that leads into a housing development. This is where earlier this year, Clark County lowered the speed limit, and put in stop signs and speed bumps. But despite the road improvement, residents tell me nothing has changed.



"It's just complete disregard for the speed limits and the signs here," said Michael Tuckman, concerned resident.

He says driving in and out of his neighborhood is outright dangerous. In fact, his vehicle was rear-ended in September.

"When a lady tried to pass me on the left across a double yellow and then cut back and hit the back of my car, Tuckman said.

Just 10 days after, there was another crash. This time, three teenagers were killed in a hit-and-run collision.

For Tuckman, it hit close to home. His grandson went to school with one of the victims.

"The worse part was trying to explain to a 9-year-old why one of his friends wouldn't be in school."

Police say the teenagers were walking on the sidewalk along Desert Inn, east of Cabana. It is the only road into a housing development. The speed limit drops from 35 mph to 25 mph about 200 feet from a stop sign where the road dead ends.

"You have nowhere to go but to make a very hard right," said Erin Breen, Vulnerable Road Users project.

Road safety advocate Erin Breen went out to the area of the deadly crash to observe driving behaviors.

"You have drivers jockeying to be first in line because it narrows down to one lane and they're all going fast," she said.

The 8 News NOW cameras captured several cars not only speeding, but also blowing through the stop signs.

Meanwhile, other drivers noticed our presence and tried to slow down.

"We don't let our grandson walk down here at all. If he wants to go anywhere, we drive him. We walk him to the school bus. We pick him up at the bus and walk him home," Tuckman said.

Tuckman would like to see some police enforcement in the area.

It's been a record year for road fatalities in Clark County. At least 10 pedestrians have been killed walking on sidewalks this year. That's a significant spike compared to last year.